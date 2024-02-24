Fmr LLC Increases Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,908,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 438,424 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.35% of 3M worth $178,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

3M Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $92.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.53. 3M has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $113.14.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s payout ratio is -47.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.