Fmr LLC Increases Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,908,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 438,424 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.35% of 3M worth $178,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.
3M Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $92.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.53. 3M has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $113.14.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.
3M Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s payout ratio is -47.82%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About 3M
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
