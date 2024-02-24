Fmr LLC Increases Stake in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,089,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 15.00% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $195,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CLDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 365.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 48,054 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 31.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,176,000 after purchasing an additional 142,761 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Celldex Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CLDX opened at $37.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.71. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $47.91.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase II monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

