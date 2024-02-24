Fmr LLC Increases Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Fmr LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,173,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486,458 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.49% of Liberty Broadband worth $197,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 111.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 759.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. 10.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Trading Up 0.9 %

LBRDA stock opened at $61.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.06. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $59.24 and a one year high of $95.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

