Fmr LLC Raises Stock Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,238,520 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $204,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Popular by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,233,000 after buying an additional 18,794 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Popular by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 235,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,863,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Popular by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,555,000 after buying an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Popular Price Performance

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $83.44 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $89.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.03 and a 200-day moving average of $72.96. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $702.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.76 million. Popular had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 13.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total transaction of $51,304.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,208.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BPOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Popular from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Popular from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Popular currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

About Popular

(Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

