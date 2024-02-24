Fmr LLC Sells 1,736,350 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,494,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,736,350 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 8.57% of Laureate Education worth $190,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LAUR. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 380.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Laureate Education by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Laureate Education by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Laureate Education by 178.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Laureate Education Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Laureate Education stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.59. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.11 and a 52-week high of $14.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Insider Activity at Laureate Education

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $409.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.39 million. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alberta Lp Wengen sold 720,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $9,410,265.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,405,616 shares in the company, valued at $240,377,344.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 747,549 shares of company stock worth $9,768,654 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Laureate Education

Laureate Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.