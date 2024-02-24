Fmr LLC Sells 17,459 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 851,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,459 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Cummins worth $194,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Cummins by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 34,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 471,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,705,000 after buying an additional 15,077 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

Cummins stock opened at $263.97 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.18 and a 12-month high of $269.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $197,246.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,123.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,189 shares of company stock valued at $13,007,129. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

