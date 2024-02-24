Fmr LLC Sells 17,459 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 851,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,459 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.60% of Cummins worth $194,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,084,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 584,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,458,000 after acquiring an additional 274,927 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,854,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 180,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,133,000 after buying an additional 88,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total transaction of $9,926,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,545,052.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cummins news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $197,246.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at $720,123.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total transaction of $9,926,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at $19,545,052.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,189 shares of company stock valued at $13,007,129. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $263.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.10. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.18 and a 12-month high of $269.70. The stock has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.73%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

