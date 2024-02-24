Fmr LLC Sells 178,968 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,935,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 178,968 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $215,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Timken during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Timken during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timken during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 96.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $80.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.79. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $95.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.55.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.15. Timken had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TKR. Evercore ISI lowered Timken from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Timken in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

