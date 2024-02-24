Fmr LLC Sells 20,180,935 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,032,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,180,935 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $206,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the second quarter worth about $91,558,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $47,037,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 31.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,542,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $332,664,000 after purchasing an additional 855,418 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 17.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,652,000 after purchasing an additional 804,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,823,000 after purchasing an additional 698,740 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In other news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 966 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $59,341.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,987.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $66,358.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,967. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $59,341.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,987.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,032 shares of company stock worth $2,204,588. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $57.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $57.33 and a 1 year high of $100.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.09. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $646.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Benchmark raised Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.31.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

