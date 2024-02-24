Fmr LLC Sells 351,595 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,380,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 351,595 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Iron Mountain worth $200,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 92.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on IRM shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Robin Matlock sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $65,192.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,180.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $1,083,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,175,156. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Matlock sold 941 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $65,192.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,180.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,574 shares of company stock worth $4,107,083 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

NYSE:IRM opened at $75.03 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $48.94 and a 52 week high of $75.33. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 412.70%.

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.