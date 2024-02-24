Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 126.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,667 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,775 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 13,649 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 24,355 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 85,588 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on F. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.81.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of F stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.65. The company has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

