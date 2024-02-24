Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $110.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Franklin Electric from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Franklin Electric from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FELE

Franklin Electric Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $100.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $82.61 and a 1-year high of $107.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.60.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $472.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.33%.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Electric

In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $812,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,398,364.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,902,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,193,000 after purchasing an additional 42,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Franklin Electric by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,720,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,276,000 after purchasing an additional 64,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Franklin Electric by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,699,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,606,000 after purchasing an additional 20,764 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Franklin Electric by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,961,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Franklin Electric by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,167,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,944 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.