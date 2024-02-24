Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FMS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSE:FMS opened at $19.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Fresenius Medical Care has a 1-year low of $16.37 and a 1-year high of $27.72.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,570,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,667,000 after purchasing an additional 683,851 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,738,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 14,252.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 488,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after purchasing an additional 484,998 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 750,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,958,000 after purchasing an additional 307,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 240.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 285,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

