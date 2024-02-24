Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 821,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,664 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.71% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $21,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter worth $7,325,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter valued at about $4,389,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,377,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 19.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,177,000 after buying an additional 132,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,018,000 after buying an additional 128,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of FDP stock opened at $23.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.11. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

