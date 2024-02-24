Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,803,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,253 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.61% of Freshworks worth $35,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 511.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,312,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,369 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter valued at $1,286,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter valued at $2,636,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 266.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 470,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 341,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 76.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,222,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,280,000 after purchasing an additional 963,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRSH stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.78. Freshworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $24.98.

FRSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Freshworks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Freshworks from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Freshworks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Freshworks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other Freshworks news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $105,009.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,294.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $152,729.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,127.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $105,009.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,294.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 226,624 shares of company stock worth $5,335,402. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

