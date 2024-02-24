Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,114,841 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 163,804 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.50% of Frontline worth $20,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontline during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Frontline by 71.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 27.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Frontline from $24.40 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

NYSE:FRO opened at $22.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.28. Frontline plc has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $24.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.10). Frontline had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 40.09%. The firm had revenue of $232.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Frontline plc will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

