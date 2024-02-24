FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $129.58

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 129.58 ($1.63) and traded as low as GBX 121 ($1.52). FRP Advisory Group shares last traded at GBX 121 ($1.52), with a volume of 262,381 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.20) price objective on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a report on Friday, December 15th.

The stock has a market cap of £303.63 million, a PE ratio of 2,016.67 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 129.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 122.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. FRP Advisory Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,333.33%.

In related news, insider Penelope Ruth Judd acquired 39,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £49,993.75 ($62,948.56). 12.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FRP Advisory Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, capital raising, special situations M&A, partial exits, and financial due diligence; and debt advisory services, such as asset based lending, raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

