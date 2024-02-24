Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Now Covered by Analysts at Shore Capital

Shore Capital assumed coverage on shares of Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Gamma Communications Price Performance

GAMA stock opened at GBX 1,246 ($15.69) on Friday. Gamma Communications has a 1 year low of GBX 980.10 ($12.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,274 ($16.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,156.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,106.20. The firm has a market cap of £1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,396.15, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73.

Gamma Communications Company Profile

Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.

