Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Now Covered by Analysts at Shore Capital

Shore Capital assumed coverage on shares of Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Gamma Communications Price Performance
GAMA stock opened at GBX 1,246 ($15.69) on Friday. Gamma Communications has a 1 year low of GBX 980.10 ($12.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,274 ($16.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,156.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,106.20. The firm has a market cap of £1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,396.15, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73.
Gamma Communications Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gamma Communications
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- How to invest in airline stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Gamma Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamma Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.