Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IT. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.25.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.06, for a total value of $309,865.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,003 shares in the company, valued at $5,051,037.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.06, for a total value of $309,865.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,003 shares in the company, valued at $5,051,037.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.91, for a total value of $514,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,981,630.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,388 shares of company stock worth $3,841,294. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of IT stock opened at $461.01 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.60 and a 12 month high of $471.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $451.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.42. The company has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

