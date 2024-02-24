Gary Stephen May Sells 2,745 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Stock

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Leidos Stock Performance

NYSE LDOS opened at $126.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.68. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $126.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.42.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.09.

Institutional Trading of Leidos

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 548.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Leidos by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

