General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 530,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,398 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of General Mills worth $33,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $65.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.27. The company has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.16. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GIS. Citigroup began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on GIS

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.