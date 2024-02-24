Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

GNTX has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $36.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.27 and a 200 day moving average of $32.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97. Gentex has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $36.13.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $589.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.42 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Gentex will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In other news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $204,326.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,491.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,365.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $204,326.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,491.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gentex by 414.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Gentex by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Gentex by 123.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

