Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) PT Raised to $41.00 at CIBC

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at CIBC from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.66% from the stock’s current price.

GIL has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Canada downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.65.

Shares of GIL stock opened at $35.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.71. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $26.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 529.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

