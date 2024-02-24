Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 45.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,450,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 453,756 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.97% of Glaukos worth $109,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $674,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GKOS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Glaukos from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Glaukos in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Glaukos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $89.59 on Friday. Glaukos Co. has a 1 year low of $44.26 and a 1 year high of $97.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.05 and its 200-day moving average is $76.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marc Stapley sold 16,250 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $1,233,862.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,823.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Marc Stapley sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $1,233,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,823.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $101,346.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 264,915 shares of company stock worth $22,173,725. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

