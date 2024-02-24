Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Given New $103.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a report on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Glaukos in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Glaukos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Glaukos from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.80.

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $89.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.08. Glaukos has a 52-week low of $44.26 and a 52-week high of $97.24.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.00 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 42.79%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Glaukos news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $101,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Glaukos news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $101,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 79,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $6,789,873.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,757,700.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,915 shares of company stock valued at $22,173,725 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,152,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,346,000 after purchasing an additional 700,200 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Glaukos by 304.3% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 691,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,664,000 after acquiring an additional 520,758 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Glaukos during the second quarter valued at about $34,771,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Glaukos by 45.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,450,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $109,115,000 after acquiring an additional 453,756 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,593,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

