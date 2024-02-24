Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) PT Raised to $108.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.55% from the stock’s previous close.

GKOS has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Glaukos in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.80.

GKOS opened at $89.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.08. Glaukos has a one year low of $44.26 and a one year high of $97.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.95.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $146,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,596,833.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $146,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,596,833.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Stapley sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $1,233,862.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,823.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,915 shares of company stock worth $22,173,725 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Glaukos by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Glaukos by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Glaukos by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Glaukos by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Glaukos by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

