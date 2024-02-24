Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.81% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Global-e Online
Global-e Online Trading Up 2.2 %
Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.74 million. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global-e Online will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global-e Online
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Global-e Online by 18.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,827,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,737 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Global-e Online by 1,236.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,969,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448,167 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Global-e Online by 0.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,458,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,591,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Global-e Online by 581.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,105,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Global-e Online by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,464,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,656,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.
Global-e Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global-e Online
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- How to invest in airline stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.