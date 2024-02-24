Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.81% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Global-e Online

Global-e Online Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of GLBE stock opened at $33.11 on Thursday. Global-e Online has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.88 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.44.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.74 million. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global-e Online will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global-e Online

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Global-e Online by 18.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,827,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,737 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Global-e Online by 1,236.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,969,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448,167 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Global-e Online by 0.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,458,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,591,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Global-e Online by 581.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,105,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Global-e Online by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,464,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,656,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Global-e Online Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.