Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $51.05

Shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.05 and traded as low as $49.44. Global X MSCI Argentina ETF shares last traded at $50.57, with a volume of 45,207 shares traded.

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.68. The company has a market cap of $77.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,793,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,298,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 144.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 26,092 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,499,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $600,000.

About Global X MSCI Argentina ETF

The Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Argentina 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks a narrow index of companies with Argentine economic linkages that are selected and weighted by market cap. ARGT was launched on Mar 2, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

