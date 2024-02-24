Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR) Shares Bought by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Free Report) by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,274 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Gogoro were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GGR. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Gogoro during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,959,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Gogoro by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 62,770 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gogoro by 1,344.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 57,884 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Gogoro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gogoro by 126.0% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 56,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 31,496 shares during the period. 14.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GGR opened at $1.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Gogoro Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $4.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $407.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.49.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gogoro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.20 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

About Gogoro

Gogoro Inc delivers and markets swappable electric fuel and intelligent light urban vehicles. It also operates platform for battery swapping networks, and a comprehensive ecosystem of enabling technologies for the vehicles, as well as develops smart Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers.

