GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Free Report) by 49.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in GoHealth were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in GoHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in GoHealth by 28.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 110,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 24,337 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in GoHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in GoHealth by 1,489.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of GoHealth by 156,250.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ GOCO opened at $12.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.14. The company has a market cap of $285.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.80. GoHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $22.85.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

