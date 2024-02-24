Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Position Lowered by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,921 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Graphic Packaging worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 281,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 14,501 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 21.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,817,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,359 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,084,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,281,000 after acquiring an additional 169,395 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 3.0% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 19.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,817,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,615,000 after buying an additional 950,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

GPK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.22. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 35.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.02%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

