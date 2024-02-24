Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) PT Raised to $30.00

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of GPK stock opened at $26.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.22. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $27.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,419,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,979,000 after purchasing an additional 14,040,222 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at $216,432,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,669,000 after buying an additional 4,493,702 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,690,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,122,000 after buying an additional 4,111,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,133,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,785,000 after buying an additional 4,074,508 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

