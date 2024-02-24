Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) PT Raised to $17.00 at Citigroup

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GDYN

Grid Dynamics Stock Performance

Grid Dynamics stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average is $12.33. Grid Dynamics has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $14.70. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $78.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.64 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grid Dynamics will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Grid Dynamics news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,820,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,358,011.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Grid Dynamics news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,820,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,358,011.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anil Doradla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,340 shares in the company, valued at $4,203,127.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,000 shares of company stock worth $1,083,280. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grid Dynamics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDYN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 191.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 412.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

About Grid Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.