Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Guardant Health from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Guardant Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on GH

Guardant Health Trading Down 12.8 %

Insider Transactions at Guardant Health

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $19.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. Guardant Health has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $41.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.43.

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $152,946.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,268.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Guardant Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Guardant Health by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,130,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,084,000 after purchasing an additional 180,424 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at $167,137,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Guardant Health by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,240 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Guardant Health by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,463,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Guardant Health by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,008,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.