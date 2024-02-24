Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Guardant Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.83.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $19.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.94. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $41.06.

In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 5,800 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $152,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,268.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Guardant Health by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,130,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,084,000 after purchasing an additional 180,424 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,137,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Guardant Health by 71.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,240 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 35.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,463,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 113.8% during the second quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,008,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

