Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Stake Boosted by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,965 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Guess? worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guess? during the third quarter worth approximately $1,778,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Guess? by 147.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,378,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,828,000 after purchasing an additional 822,089 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Guess? by 4.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 836,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,103,000 after purchasing an additional 35,066 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Guess? by 20.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of Guess? by 13.5% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guess? Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GES opened at $24.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.47. Guess?, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $25.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Guess? ( NYSE:GES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.13). Guess? had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The company had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GES. StockNews.com cut Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Guess? in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Guess? in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guess? presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guess?

In other Guess? news, major shareholder Maurice Marciano sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $14,130,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,260,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Guess? news, major shareholder Maurice Marciano sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $14,130,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,260,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Marciano sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,081,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,359,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,200,000 shares of company stock worth $27,979,500 over the last three months. Company insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

