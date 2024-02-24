Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HALO. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ HALO opened at $40.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.64. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $29.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $396,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,911 shares in the company, valued at $6,020,232.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Halozyme Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 35.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.2% in the second quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 15,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

