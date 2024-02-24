Harmony Biosciences’ (HRMY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $53.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 63.08% from the company’s current price.

HRMY has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $32.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Harmony Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $46.77.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $168.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.90 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 27.84%. Harmony Biosciences’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

