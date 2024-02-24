Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,063,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 41,396 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 2.49% of Harvard Bioscience worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its position in Harvard Bioscience by 6.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408,796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,317,000 after acquiring an additional 221,500 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,947,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,379,000 after acquiring an additional 183,290 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,623,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,006 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,141,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,208,000 after acquiring an additional 141,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,924,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,952,000 after acquiring an additional 218,832 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Harvard Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HBIO opened at $4.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $6.29.

Harvard Bioscience Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.