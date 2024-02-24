Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Hawkins worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HWKN. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins during the 3rd quarter worth $638,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins during the 2nd quarter worth $387,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 284.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 138,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,150,000 after buying an additional 102,508 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins during the 3rd quarter worth $907,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of HWKN stock opened at $68.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.37. Hawkins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $73.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $208.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.24 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 7.91%. Research analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HWKN. BWS Financial lifted their price target on Hawkins from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

