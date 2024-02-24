H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $59.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday.

H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $54.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.20 and a 200-day moving average of $47.04. H&E Equipment Services has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $57.09.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $385.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.58 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is presently 23.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 33,122 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,804,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,026,000 after buying an additional 51,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in H&E Equipment Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

