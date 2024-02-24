Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. Health Catalyst has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $15.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $447.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.50.

In related news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $34,255.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,048 shares in the company, valued at $736,959.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

