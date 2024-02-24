Health Catalyst’s (HCAT) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $17.00.

HCAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Health Catalyst from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Health Catalyst from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.38.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.50. The firm has a market cap of $447.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.35.

In related news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $34,255.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,959.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 14.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

