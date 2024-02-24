HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target Increased to $104.00 by Analysts at Barclays

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $84.00 to $104.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HQY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.38.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $82.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $83.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.55.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.63 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 3.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $199,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HealthEquity news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $199,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $141,371.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,408,520.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,102 shares of company stock worth $3,379,812 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 247.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 117.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

