HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HQY. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.38.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HQY

HealthEquity Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ HQY opened at $82.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.02. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $83.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.85, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.55.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.63 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 3.00%. Research analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,499 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $199,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HealthEquity news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $199,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $141,371.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,520.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,102 shares of company stock valued at $3,379,812. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 14.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the second quarter valued at $5,162,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 57.8% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 399,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,197,000 after acquiring an additional 146,372 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,743,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,093,000 after acquiring an additional 100,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 2.2% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 41,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HealthEquity

(Get Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.