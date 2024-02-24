Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Holdings Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,900 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Heartland Financial USA worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 495.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 34,521 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the third quarter worth $245,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the second quarter worth $380,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the third quarter worth $409,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 2.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on HTLF shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Heartland Financial USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Heartland Financial USA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Heartland Financial USA from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $33.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $49.86.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $144.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.60 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.01%.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

