Heather A. Planishek Sells 8,521 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Heather A. Planishek sold 8,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $198,283.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 703,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,370,095.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 2.6 %

PLTR stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 2.66. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $25.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.71.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,636,000 after buying an additional 6,466,596 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,052,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,788,000 after buying an additional 4,420,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,062,000 after buying an additional 312,531 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,863,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,496,000 after buying an additional 1,151,484 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,614,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,833,000 after buying an additional 4,675,824 shares during the period. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

