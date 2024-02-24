HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) PT Raised to $67.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DINO. UBS Group raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $57.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.28. HF Sinclair has a 12-month low of $37.12 and a 12-month high of $62.20.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that HF Sinclair will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.79 per share, with a total value of $273,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,613 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,916.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $402,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,866.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.79 per share, with a total value of $273,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,916.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,108 shares of company stock worth $1,542,481. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DINO. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,443,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 44,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 11,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 12,453 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

