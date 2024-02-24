HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,269 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.0% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% during the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at about $601,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 89.0% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $410.34 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $245.61 and a 1 year high of $420.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $392.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.24.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $471.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.06.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MSFT

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total value of $1,341,414.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 570,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,823,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,984 shares of company stock worth $28,978,803. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.