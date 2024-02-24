HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,212 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Getty Realty worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Getty Realty in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 8,776.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Getty Realty in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 68.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GTY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Getty Realty from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

NYSE GTY opened at $26.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.91. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.95 and a 1 year high of $36.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is presently 156.52%.

